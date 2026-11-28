MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Eight countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday called on the Palestinian Authority to hold legislative and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the UK expressed regret over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone elections scheduled for Saturday.

“Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine, and five years after the postponement of the legislative elections planned for 2021, this lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box,” the statement said.

The ministers stressed that elections were essential to strengthening Palestinian institutions and ensuring their leaders had the legitimacy to represent the aspirations of their people.

They also underscored the importance of democratic renewal as the Palestinian Authority seeks to return to Gaza and restore its authority across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Urging the Palestinian Authority to honour its commitments under the New York Declaration, the ministers called on all parties to facilitate elections throughout the occupied territory.

They offered support for the electoral process, including through an European Union election observation mission and contributions to the independent electoral commission.

The eight countries said their support for Palestinian institutional reforms went hand in hand with their commitment to the Palestinian people's political future.

“We remain fully committed to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and are determined to work, with our partners, to achieve the two-state solution in the best interests of both Palestinians and Israelis,” they said.

-- BERNAMA-ANADOLU