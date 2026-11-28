MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Real Madrid suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Alaves on Sunday, missing an opportunity to level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Alaves took the lead in the 22nd minute when Toni Martinez capitalised on a poorly weighted back pass from Dean Huijsen to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, intercepted the ball and scored into an empty net despite Ibrahima Konate's attempt to intervene.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho made two changes at halftime, bringing on Yan Diomande and Bernardo Silva to revive his side.

Alaves thought they doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when Abde Rebbach beat Federico Valverde and fired past Courtois, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The visitors eventually made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, with Angel Perez breaking past the defensive line and poking the ball beyond Courtois after another defensive lapse.

Real Madrid threatened with substitutes Silva and Carlos Espi before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back with a powerful finish into the roof of the net with 21 minutes remaining.

Bellingham appeared to win a penalty for Real Madrid in the closing stages, but the decision was overturned following a pitchside video review.

The England midfielder, who had already been booked for dissent in the 74th minute, was subsequently shown a second yellow card for simulation.

Real Madrid dominated possession, finishing with more than 74 per cent of the ball, but failed to find an equaliser and suffered their first defeat in 11 matches.

Saturday's results:

Real Betis 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Malaga 3-4 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 2-3 Atletico Madrid

--NNN-ANADOLU