MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States reached $2.89 billion in January-September 2026, up 24.0% year-on-year from $2.33 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

The United States accounted for 2.48% of Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover during the nine-month period, compared with 2.23% a year earlier.

Kazakh exports to the United States rose by 46.7% year-on-year to $1.1 billion from $749.77 million, representing 1.61% of Kazakhstan's total exports, up from 1.29% in January-September 2025.

Meanwhile, imports from the United States increased by 13.3% year-on-year to $1.79 billion from $1.58 billion, accounting for 3.71% of Kazakhstan's total imports, compared with 3.39% a year earlier.

Overall, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $116.8 billion in January-September 2026, up 11.8% in nominal terms compared with $104.46 billion in the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $68.44 billion, increasing by 18.1% in nominal terms from $57.95 billion, while imports reached $48.36 billion, up 4.0% from $46.52 billion.

China was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 17.9% of exports, followed by Italy (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.7%), the Netherlands (6.2%), and France (5.7%).

Russia was Kazakhstan's largest import partner, accounting for 31.0% of imports, followed by China (30.3%), Germany (4.6%), the United States, South Korea (2.4%), and Türkiye (2.1%).