New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby alleged that the Supreme Court's interim order on the Thiruparankundram lamp-lighting dispute in Tamil Nadu violates federal principles, undermines social harmony, and emboldens Hindutva forces. In a post on social media, MA Baby argued that the apex court's directive effectively sidelines the state government and departs from established legal and constitutional norms. "The interim order issued by the Supreme Court on November 27 in the Thiruparankundram lamp lighting issue is in total contravention of federal principles, and it perforates the fabric of social harmony in Tamil Nadu. It is unfortunate that the apex court's interim order gives strength to Hindutva forces to undermine the proud tradition of Tamil Nadu against religious fanaticism and hate politics," he said.

He said that in its previous interim order, the Supreme Court had ordered an interim stay to the Madras High Court judgement that allowed lighting of the lamp in a different place located near Sikandar Dargah. But it strangely allowed the same as a one-time measure this year on November 24. "Staying the High Court's order and allowing the same to happen this year defeats the very purpose of the stay order itself. The Tamil Nadu government immediately filed a review petition. Meanwhile, this time too, the lamp was lit in the traditional place. The District Collector filed a petition that they could not implement the Court's order due to various reasons," he said.

According to Baby, taking the matter up as a contempt case resulted in a "further dangerous order which is contrary to the Constitution." He questioned why the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was not taken into account, why the review petition against the earlier interim order was not heard, and why an interim order was passed on the core issue in a way that could cause "irreversible damage" and call principles of jurisprudence into question. "That was when the Supreme Court took it up as a contempt case and issued a further dangerous order which is contrary to the Constitution. It is shocking that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was not taken into consideration; that the review petition filed against the interim order issued on November 20 was not taken up for hearing; and that an interim order was passed on the central issue of the case in a manner that causes irreversible damage. This order calls into question the principles of jurisprudence," he said.

Furthermore, said that dissolving the Murugan Temple's Board of Trustees, constituting a committee of retired judges to oversee matters, and deploying Central Armed Police Forces to take control of the hill is a great deprivation of the powers of the State government and can have far-reaching consequences. "The Supreme Court dissolved the Board of Trustees of the Murugan Temple and formed a committee of retired judges to oversee the situation and ordered the Central Armed Police Forces to take control of the hill, thus totally usurping the powers of the state government and making it a mere observer. Such a deprivation of the powers of the State government could have far-reaching consequences," he said.

He underlined that the order stated that anyone may light lamps on the hill, at a distance of 50 metres from the Dargah. Communal organisations, which have been engaged in inciting religious hatred among the people, are attempting to exploit this order. The CPI(M) MP called on all political parties to unite against communal forces, he appealed to citizens to reject efforts to use religious faith for narrow political gains and uphold a collective spirit above religious divides. "The TVK govt has taken all steps to defend the values of communal harmony, which is to be appreciated. Left and a few secular parties and social organisations organised peace rallies today in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He added, "It is essential that all political parties come forward to defeat the designs of communal forces. We also appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to reject attempts to exploit religious faith for narrow political gains and to express a collective spirit that transcends religious differences." The remarks came as the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday. The dispute originated from an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. A Division Bench of the High Court subsequently upheld the order, which the Tamil Nadu government challenged before the Supreme Court. On November 20, the Supreme Court stayed portions of the Division Bench judgment but permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was not lit at the location on that day, leading to contempt proceedings before the Supreme Court. On November 27, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi took strong exception to the failure to implement its direction and initiated contempt proceedings against state officials and temple authorities.