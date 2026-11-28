Belarus To Block Spotify From Dec 1
"Much to our regret, the Ministry of Taxes and Duties of the Republic of Belarus is forced to state that the music service operated by a non-resident taxpayer, despite active efforts to engage with it, has failed to settle its outstanding value-added tax debt to the budget of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.
The amount of the debt was not disclosed.
It said that Spotify content would no longer be distributed in Belarus from December 1, which would "limit the non-resident company's ability to generate revenue from subscribers in Belarus."
The ministry also advised Belarusians who have paid for subscriptions to contact Spotify regarding refunds.
The Nasha Niva outlet explains that since 2024, Belarus' Ministry of Taxes and Duties has been authorized to restrict access to foreign companies' online marketplaces if they provide electronic services or sell goods remotely to Belarusian consumers in violation of the country's tax laws.
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