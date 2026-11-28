MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Brentford thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, spoiling Mauricio Pochettino's first home match as Red Devils head coach in the Premier League, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

United made a bright start, with Joshua Zirkzee testing goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the fourth minute before Harry Maguire's header struck the crossbar and Amad's follow-up was blocked.

Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu also threatened early on, but United failed to convert their chances.

Brentford nearly opened the scoring when Jaidon Anthony's acrobatic effort, following a cross from Keane Lewis-Potter and a header by Wilson, was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The visitors broke the deadlock when Dango Ouattara found Wilson on the edge of the penalty area, and the forward fired past Lammens.

Wilson doubled Brentford's lead shortly after the half-hour mark, finishing a move initiated by Ouattara, who raced forward, cut inside Lisandro Martinez and set up the striker.

United tried to respond before halftime, with Martinez curling an effort over the bar and Dorgu seeing a close-range attempt cleared.

The hosts continued to push after the break, as Zirkzee fired over the crossbar before Kelleher denied Dorgu following a passing move involving Fernandes.

United came close to reducing the deficit when Youri Tielemans' curling effort struck the crossbar, while Lewis-Potter cleared Maguire's header from a Matheus Cunha cross off the line.

Kelleher also denied substitute Shea Lacey as United continued to press for a goal.

Brentford, however, extended their lead late in the game when Ajer capitalised on a corner to score from close range.

Schade sealed the 4-0 victory in stoppage time, beating the offside trap before lifting the ball over Lammens.

The result marked Brentford's first victory at Old Trafford in 89 years.

Saturday's results

Leeds United 3-0 Coventry

Ipswich Town 2-2 Aston Villa

--NNN-ANADOLU