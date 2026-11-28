MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel struck a gritty half-century to lift India to 206/8 in 71 overs at lunch on day three of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

India still trail by 150 runs in reply to New Zealand's first-innings score of 356, despite adding 90 runs in the first session for the loss of two wickets. Jurel is unbeaten on 55 off 121 balls, laced with eight boundaries, at the lunch break, with debutant Gurnoor Brar batting on seven not out.

Resuming from 116/6, India had a rough start. Kyle Jamieson opened with a testing maiden to Jurel and beat his outside edge repeatedly. Matt Henry struck at the other end when Anshul Kamboj prodded at one that left him and was caught at third slip for a five-ball duck.

Akash Deep then dug in bravely alongside Jurel. The tailender was struck on the helmet twice by bouncers from Jamieson and had to undergo two concussion checks, including changing his helmet after the second blow. Jurel, meanwhile, began coming down the track to Henry, thus forcing New Zealand to bring wicketkeeper Tom Blundell up to the stumps.

Akash Deep made sure India avoided the follow-on with a top-edged four going over the slips off Jacob Duffy in the 59th over. Soon after drinks break, Jurel needed treatment on his right index finger after being hit on the glove by Nathan Smith. But two balls later, Smith ended the eighth-wicket stand of 46 runs when Akash Deep pushed at a length ball that seamed away and gave a thin edge behind to Blundell.

After Akash Deep fell for 29 off 52 balls, laced with four fours, Jurel, in his usual sorted self, shifted gears by farming the strike and played more freely. He brought up his fourth Test fifty by pulling Jamieson through midwicket for four. It also brought up his fourth 50-plus score in five innings and ensured India avoided the ignominy of follow-on.

Brief Scores: India 206/8 in 71 overs (Dhruv Jurel 55 not out, Akash Deep 29; Matt Henry 2-43, Jacob Duffy 2-44) trail New Zealand 356 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89; Akash Deep 5-99) by 150 runs.