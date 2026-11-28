MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the USAID Files to Freedom and Feathers, a week of disclosure and gratitude

Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



America's Weekly Golden Chronicle is out with Week 97, ThinkCareBelieve's latest in-depth report on President Trump's second term. Every week since January 2025, the series has captured the administration's major accomplishments and events.

Turkey, thanks, and long-awaited transparency in Week 97, from the USAID Files to new UFO Files to Freedom and Feathers, a week of disclosure and gratitude and blessings.

Read the full report:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:



The USAID Files are out: 248 internal records showing how a federal agency worked with Big Tech to decide what the world could see and say.

Why did a UK-registered group pitch USAID a plan to "Defund, Downrank, Deplatform" news sites? Week 97 lays out what the files show and what may still be coming.

The Department of War's latest UFO files include a 2009 plan for an underground Nevada vault built to hold "exotic material or tissue."

Freedom and Feathers were pardoned, a Christmas tree arrived by horse-drawn wagon, and the truth kept coming into the light. Week 97 had it all.

As families gathered to give thanks, America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gas fell to $3.55 by Thanksgiving, and third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 4.3%. Americans had extra reasons to be grateful this week.

A new Super Intelligence Force is putting AI (SI) to work rooting out fraud and corruption.

More disclosures are on the way: Week 97 explains why the USAID Files may be only the beginning. From the National Mall's Great American Christmas Market to the Wright-Patterson mess hall, America is celebrating the season One Nation Under God while the files keep coming.





About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve champions peace through understanding. Its mission is to build bridges between diverse communities by finding common ground, focusing on shared needs, and working together toward goals that benefit everyone.

Civic engagement is central to that mission. ThinkCareBelieve believes that an informed, active public is essential to justice, and that shining a light on important issues brings accountability. Greater transparency in government can lead to better policies and procedures, and to open, honest communication between Americans and the government that serves them.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle documents the major events and developments shaping the nation each week, offering readers a trusted reference, a practical resource, and a clear review of the news that matters.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

Help Lines and Tip Lines:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

###





CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog