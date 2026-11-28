Easy Hygienic Industry 4.0 smart factory for automated hygiene product manufacturing

As a China Diaper Manufacturer, Easy Hygienic expands OEM and ODM capabilities in baby diapers and adult incontinence care products for private-label brands.

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Easy Disposable Hygienic Supplies Ltd. (Easy Hygienic ), the international trade arm of OBEE Group, is highlighting its manufacturing capabilities in baby care and adult incontinence care, providing OEM, ODM and private label solutions for international brands.Established in 2012 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, China, Easy Hygienic serves customers in more than 100 export markets. Its core business focuses on baby diapers and adult incontinence care products, supported by product development and customization capabilities for different market requirements and brand positioning strategies.Integrated Manufacturing CapacityEasy Hygienic operates more than 35 automated production lines, with annual production capacity exceeding 3 billion pieces. Digital management systems support production, warehousing, quality management and equipment operations, helping coordinate manufacturing activities, monitor processes and maintain consistency across specifications and orders.OEM and ODM Solutions for Baby and Adult CareFor baby care brands serving different markets, Easy Hygienic provides OEM and ODM manufacturing solutions for disposable baby diapers. The company supports brands in developing differentiated products according to their target consumers, market positioning and product requirements. As a baby diaper manufacturer, Easy Hygienic offers customization covering product construction, absorbency performance, material selection, sizing and packaging design, helping brands build product ranges aligned with their market strategies.In adult incontinence care, Easy Hygienic provides OEM and ODM manufacturing solutions for adult diapers, adult pull-up pants, light incontinence pads and bed pads. Addressing different levels of incontinence, usage scenarios and user requirements, the company supports product specification planning, absorbency configuration, product construction and packaging customization. As an adult diaper manufacturer in China, Easy Hygienic helps international brands develop structured adult incontinence care portfolios that address diverse care needs.Beyond its two core business areas, Easy Hygienic also offers feminine care products, pet care products, wet wipes and biodegradable hygiene products, providing additional product options for international brands seeking to expand across multiple hygiene categories.Quality Management, AI Inspection and Laboratory TestingQuality management is an essential part of disposable hygiene manufacturing. Inspection procedures covering incoming materials, production controls and finished products help monitor performance, identify potential defects and maintain manufacturing consistency.Easy Hygienic maintains more than 350 defined quality checkpoints. Its multi-stage quality control system covers raw material intake, production and final product release, helping identify potential deviations.The company also uses 100% AI-powered high-speed camera inspection during diaper manufacturing. AI vision systems scan every diaper in real time, identifying and ejecting units that fall outside specified requirements.Additional procedures include online sampling inspections every minute and patrol inspections every 30 minutes. Quality personnel examine finished products and conduct practical absorption and fit evaluations, combining regular manual verification with automated inspection.Easy Hygienic operates a 1,600-square-meter CNAS-accredited laboratory equipped for physical, chemical, absorption, high-temperature and microbiological testing. The laboratory supports analysis of raw materials and finished products, providing traceable testing data for product evaluation and quality management.The company maintains 13 internationally recognized certifications, standards and compliance recognitions, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485, ISO 10012, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, BSCI, FSC, GMP, SEDEX, BRC Global Standards, Nordic Swan, CE and FDA-related compliance. These cover quality and environmental management, textile safety, social responsibility, manufacturing practices and product conformity.Supporting International Brand PartnershipsFor brands developing or expanding disposable hygiene portfolios, choosing a manufacturing partner involves more than production capacity. Product development support, customization flexibility, quality management and coordination of manufacturing requirements are important to long-term business relationships.With more than a decade of experience in personal care manufacturing and an export network spanning over 100 markets, Easy Hygienic works with international businesses seeking OEM and ODM cooperation. Its focus on baby care and adult incontinence care, together with additional hygiene categories, supports product development, private label customization and portfolio expansion across markets.About Easy HygienicEasy Disposable Hygienic Supplies Ltd. is the international trade arm of OBEE Group, a personal care products manufacturing group based in Foshan, Guangdong, China. Established in 2012, Easy Hygienic focuses on international business development for baby care, adult incontinence care and other hygiene categories, offering OEM, ODM and private label manufacturing solutions for global brands.

Alex Chen

Easy Disposable Hygienic Supplies Ltd.

+86 135 5564 2524

...

Disposable Hygiene Products Factory Tour | Baby & Adult Diaper OEM Manufacturer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Easy Hygienic Highlights OEM Baby and Adult Diaper Manufacturing for Global Brands News Provided By Easy Disposable Hygienic Supplies Ltd. November 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.