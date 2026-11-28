Chandigarh [India], November 29 (ANI): Former India captain Kapil Dev expressed disappointment over Mohammed Siraj's omission from both Tests against New Zealand, saying he felt sorry for the energetic fast bowler after he was left out of the squad. Despite questions surrounding his omission from the opening Test and growing calls for his inclusion, Siraj has once again been left out of India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The decision comes despite Siraj being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the visitors managing to hold their ground and secure a draw. "I feel sorry for him (Siraj) he is a very energetic boy, and now that he is not in the team, what can I say about that," Kapil Dev told the reporters.

While, the former Indian skipper praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking fastest double century in List A cricket, expressing delight at the abundance of emerging talent in Indian cricket and describing the 15-year-old world record as a remarkable achievement. "It feels great to see the wealth of talent we have today. A young boy comes along and sets a world record that has stood for 15 years. What more could you ask for?" he added. Sooryavanshi, just 15, continued his sensational rise in Indian cricket by rewriting the record books with a breathtaking 52-ball double century against UAE A in a must-win encounter. His remarkable innings powered India A into the semifinals and earned him the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket. The teenage sensation had earlier brought up his century in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi's extraordinary knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, taking his individual tally to 204 runs and setting a new benchmark for the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings. (ANI)