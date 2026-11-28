Uzbekistan's Real Estate Services Output Rises 15.3% In Nine Months
Tashkent city led the regional breakdown, with real estate-related services totaling 14.7 trillion soums (approximately $1.22 billion). Tashkent region ranked second, with 1.9 trillion soums (around $158.20 million).
Samarkand region followed with 1.2 trillion soums (about $99.92 million), while Fergana region recorded 1.1 trillion soums (approximately $91.59 million).
Andijan region accounted for 766.2 billion soums (around $63.8 million), followed by Kashkadarya region with 631.9 billion soums (approximately $52.61 million) and Bukhara region with 625.3 billion soums (about $52.07 million).
Namangan region recorded 593.9 billion soums (around $49.45 million), while Surkhandarya and Khorezm regions reported 538.4 billion soums (approximately $44.83 million) and 460.9 billion soums (about $38.38 million), respectively.
The Republic of Karakalpakstan accounted for 435.6 billion soums (around $36.27 million), followed by Navoi region with 407.4 billion soums (approximately $33.92 million) and Jizzakh region with 397.1 billion soums (about $33.06 million). Syrdarya region recorded the lowest volume, at 230.8 billion soums (around $19.21 million).
According to Trend 's calculations based on the committee's figures, Tashkent city accounted for approximately 61.5% of Uzbekistan's total real estate-related services output during the reporting period. Tashkent region contributed around 8%.
Combined, Tashkent city and Tashkent region generated 16.6 trillion soums (about $1.38 billion) in real estate-related services, equivalent to approximately 69.5% of the national total.
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