MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chernivtsi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Western Region said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on July 30, 2022. At the time, patrol police officers brought the man to the city's Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center to check his military registration documents. When he refused to sign a draft notice, the three men began beating him. They repeatedly struck him on the head and body, forcibly restrained him, threatened and humiliated him. Even after the man agreed to sign the document, the head of the public formation struck him several more times, according to investigators.

A forensic examination found that the victim had sustained minor bodily injuries.

The accused are a 32-year-old platoon commander, a 43-year-old serviceman from a support unit, and a 44-year-old head of a public formation who took part in mobilization activities.

One of the servicemen left for Romania in December 2023. In April 2026, he was placed on the national and international wanted lists. According to investigators, he is evading law enforcement and trial. His case will be heard in absentia.

Average age of mobilized recruits joining Ukraine's Air Assault forces is 35–44

The other two defendants are under house arrest, the statement said.

Their actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy). If found guilty, they face five to ten years in prison.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation's Territorial Directorate in Khmelnytskyi.