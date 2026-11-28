MENAFN - Asia Times) While Southeast Asia's multi-billion-dollar data-center buildout freezes under the combined weight of US server-shipment halts and bank credit reviews, Hong Kong appears at first glance to have already lost the regional artificial intelligence infrastructure race.

Despite ranking fourth globally in Cushman & Wakefield's 2023 Global Data Center Market Comparison, the city has recently lost competitive ground, and has officially fallen out of the global top 10 in 2026. It slipped to seventh among Asia-Pacific's primary markets as high electricity and construction costs, scarce land, blocked trans-Pacific subsea cables and US export restrictions pushed hyperscale AI clusters south toward the Southeast Asian epicenters of Johor, Singapore, and Thailand.

Yet, judging Hong Kong's role in the global semiconductor and AI competition by physical server-farm megawatts misses a far deeper structural transformation. Far from being sidelined, the city has quietly re-engineered itself into mainland China's indispensable semiconductor re-export lifeline, its primary offshore AI capital-markets conduit and a common-law regulatory sandbox for cross-border financial AI governance.

The scale of that trade pivot is visible in official customs figures. According to Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data and trade analyses, semiconductors re-exported through Hong Kong to mainland China reached US$124 billion in the first five months of 2026 alone, accounting for a record 52% of China's US$239 billion total chip imports, up from roughly one-third a decade ago.

By September, monthly semiconductor exports hit an all-time high of HK$345.7 billion (US$44.15 billion). Meanwhile, electronics, led by AI processors and memory devices, expanded to 80.1% of Hong Kong's total merchandise exports in the first seven months of the year, powering the city's fastest monthly export growth in seven decades.

Hong Kong's retreat from physical mega-cluster hosting reflects hard economic and regulatory math rather than policy neglect. In Cushman & Wakefield's 2026 Asia Pacific Data Centre Construction Cost Guide, Hong Kong ranks among the region's five most expensive build markets alongside Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney.