Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, hailing the development as a triumph of faith and cultural heritage. In a post on X, CM Saha referred to the lighting of the lamp as proof that opposition cannot dim the traditions. "Sanatan stands victorious. The sacred Karthigai Deepam now shines atop the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill. This eternal flame is proof that no opposition can ever dim our traditions, silence our heritage or erase our identity. Jai Sanatan," he said.

Sanatan stands victorious… The sacred Karthigai Deepam now shines atop the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill. This eternal flame is proof that no opposition can ever dim our traditions, silence our heritage or erase our identity. Jai Sanatan… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) November 28, 2026

The remarks came after the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tripura CM met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the issues regarding Tripura and sought his support for the growth of the State. "Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today. Briefed him on various developmental issues and key priorities of Tripura and sought his valuable guidance and support for the state's continued growth and development," he said on X.

Earlier on Saturday, people burst firecrackers and expressed joy as the sacred lamp was lit at the hilltop in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions. The two retired judges, appointed as joint receivers to take over the temple's administration, reached the hilltop to oversee the ceremony. They had earlier visited the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the lighting of the Deepam, describing Lord Murugan as the bearer of the victorious spear who destroys evil forces. In a post on X, he said the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness and prayed for Lord Murugan's blessings of joy, well-being and prosperity for everyone. "Hail Lord Murugan, bearer of the victorious spear. Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness. May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity, destroy unrighteousness, and bestow wisdom," Shah said.

The dispute originated from an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. A Division Bench of the High Court subsequently upheld the order, which the Tamil Nadu government challenged before the Supreme Court. On November 20, the Supreme Court stayed portions of the Division Bench judgment but permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was not lit at the location on that day, leading to contempt proceedings before the Supreme Court. On November 27, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi took strong exception to the failure to implement its direction and initiated contempt proceedings against state officials and temple authorities. (ANI)