Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) said that the true impact of major policy decisions such as the proposed implementation of the Delimitation Bill only becomes clear over years. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he said that the value of any such decision will be measured after 10-20 years. Before that, it is difficult to say whether the decision is good or bad in nature. "I haven't really looked into that aspect. Let us see how it actually turns out on the ground. With any decision, it is very difficult to say right away whether it is a good decision or a bad one. You only come to know the true value of that decision after 10, 15, or 20 years. So, to say today whether it is good or bad is very difficult," he said.

The former COAS' comments come ahead of the Parliament session, which is set to happen from November 30 till December 4, where the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 is set to be put up for debate and consideration. The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation received a boost on Saturday, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and NCP-SP indicating support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs.

Talking about the Chinese-Pakistani relationship, the former Army chief further dismissed the need for external validation regarding Sino-Pakistani military collusion during Operation Sindoor, asserting that India has long factored their deep-rooted strategic links into its defence planning and policymaking. "Anybody can say anything they want to, but we don't need the US to tell us that China and Pakistan are partners in crime. We know very well that they have relationships across the board, both economic and military, and we have always factored these aspects into our planning, policies, and strategising. It is not something that has come to us as a surprise, nor is it something we need the US to tell us," he said.

The former Army chief also spoke about his non-fiction book, The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries, which compiles lesser-known anecdotes from India's armed forces. "The book features 25 very interesting vignettes about service life across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. They are very little-known stories, but stories that need to be told and they need to be told to bring the military closer to our civilian population. That was one of the main objectives behind writing this book. The response has been very good. I have transitioned completely from a soldier to a storyteller," he said. (ANI)