MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that medical staff are currently providing the injured teenagers with all necessary care.

In addition, a private residential house, a service station building and cars were damaged in the town as a result of the enemy drone attack. Overall, in the Synelnykove district, the district centre, as well as the Petropavlivska, Vasylkivska and Raivska communities, came under attack, where businesses, infrastructure, garages and a private home were damaged.

The Russian army has attacked the region with drones more than 40 times. In the Nikopol district, the district centre, as well as the Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk communities, came under fire. Two women, aged 32 and 48, and a 45-year-old man were injured. All three are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Ternivka and Bohdanivka communities of the Pavlohrad district, a 42-year-old man was injured, and a business and private homes were damaged.

Russian forces strike Hatne inregion

In the Dnipro district, the Russians struck the Pidhorodnia, Solonia and Tsarychanka communities, damaging a warehouse. In Kryvyi Rih, apartment blocks, an office building, garages, outbuildings and cars were damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that five people had been injure in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. A child was among the injured. The enemy attacked four districts with drones more than 20 times.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration / Telegram