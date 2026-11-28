MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 28 (Petra) The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) confirmed on Saturday evening that there is no threat to public safety following the swaying of the flagpole at Great Arab Revolt Plaza, noting that technical inspections verified its structural integrity.

In a statement, ASEZA said Civil Defense teams, security agencies, and specialized technical crews in cooperation with the Aqaba Facilities Management Company responded to reports of swaying in the upper section of the flagpole, conducting on-site inspections and necessary technical checks.

Inspection results showed that the structure's condition is normal with no indicators of any risk to public safety, ASEZA noted, adding that normal movement in the plaza resumed once verification procedures were completed.

The authority explained that the noticeable swaying in the upper section of the flagpole given its extreme height is consistent with its engineering design and structural characteristics, with a sway range of approximately 1.8 meters. It added that such occurrences are handled in accordance with technical protocols to ensure the safety of the structure and surrounding area.

As a precaution, specialized teams had temporarily evacuated the plaza and kept citizens clear of the flagpole's perimeter until inspections were finalized and the structure's technical status was confirmed.

//Petra// AF