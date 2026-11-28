Attack Damages Eight Houses In Bila Tserkva
As a result of the shelling, eight residential buildings in the city have been damaged — windows in the flats have been shattered and there is no electricity supply, according to the report.
“To support the residents, units of the State Emergency Service have set up an aid centre. Here, people can keep warm, charge their phones and receive the necessary support,” the State Emergency Service said.Read also: Death toll in Kyiv attack rises to one, with five injured
Rescue workers are continuing to operate at the scene.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 28 November, three people were injured in Bila Tserkva as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
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