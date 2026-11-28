Russian Forces Strike Hatne In Kyiv Region
“A missile has struck our community. Fortunately, everyone is alive. All the relevant emergency services are on the scene,” Palamarchuk said.Read also: Death toll in Kyiv attack rises to one, with five injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on 28 November, three people were injured in Bila Tserkva as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Eight residential buildings were damaged.
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