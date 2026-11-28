MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the community's head, Oleksandr Palamarchuk, reported this on Facebook.

“A missile has struck our community. Fortunately, everyone is alive. All the relevant emergency services are on the scene,” Palamarchuk said.

Death toll inattack rises to one, with five injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on 28 November, three people were injured in Bila Tserkva as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Eight residential buildings were damaged.

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