New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin reiterated the party's commitment to realising the vision of a developed India by 2047, following the conclusion of a two-day national organisational workshop in the national capital. In a post on X, the BJP National President highlighted the key deliberations from the Sangathanatmak Karyashala (organisational workshop) held at the ICAR-PUSA campus in New Delhi. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the workshop.

"Participated with the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, in a two-day organisational workshop held in New Delhi. During the workshop, there was an in-depth discussion on strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, bringing good governance to every citizen, and making the organisation's working methods more effective," he said.

Further, Nabin emphasised BJP's ideological and administrative roadmap, asserting that the party aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. "Reinvigorating the organisation's strength and its commitment to public service, we are fully committed to achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji," he said.

नई दिल्ली में आयोजित दो दिवसीय संगठनात्मक कार्यशाला में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के साथ सहभागिता की। इस दौरान बूथ स्तर तक संगठन को मजबूत बनाने, सुशासन को जन-जन तक पहुँचाने और संगठनात्मक कार्यप्रणाली को अधिक प्रभावी बनाने पर विस्तृत विचार-विमर्श हुआ। संगठन की शक्ति और जनसेवा के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा देते हुए आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम 'विकसित भारत 2047' के लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए पूर्णतः प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) November 28, 2026

The BJP concluded its two-day organisational workshop at the ICAR-PUSA campus in New Delhi on Saturday, with PM Modi addressing the concluding session and providing guidance to the party's national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges. The workshop was organised primarily to train newly appointed party office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges on key organisational matters and priorities. The workshop commenced on Friday evening, November 27, with an inaugural session addressed by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. National Vice President Ram Madhav delivered the introductory remarks. The workshop was conducted across four sessions, which were introduced by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and senior party leader Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. The proceedings were coordinated by National General Secretary Sunil Bansal. (ANI)