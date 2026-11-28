London [UK], November 29 (ANI): Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the ongoing Premier League against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino's first home game in charge ended in disappointment. Despite making a bright start, United failed to convert their early opportunities into goals, with Harry Maguire striking the crossbar with a header and Joshua Zirkzee testing goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. Brentford gradually grew into the contest and took the lead in the 19th minute. Callum Wilson finished clinically after being played through by Dango Ouattara, giving the visitors the advantage against the run of play. Wilson doubled Brentford's lead in the 32nd minute, completing another impressive attacking move involving Ouattara to leave United facing a difficult task before the interval. The hosts looked to respond after the restart, creating several opportunities to get back into the match. However, Kelleher produced important saves to deny Patrick Dorgu and substitute Shea Lacey, while Youri Tielemans also struck the crossbar. United's hopes of a comeback were effectively ended in the 82nd minute when Kristoffer Ajer found the net from close range following a corner. Brentford added further misery in the 90+1st minute as Kevin Schade raced through on goal before calmly lifting the ball over Senne Lammens to complete an emphatic victory. The result marked Brentford's first victory at Old Trafford since 1937, ending an 89-year wait and handing Keith Andrews' side a memorable three points. For United, the defeat represents another damaging setback, with Pochettino facing serious questions about the team's defensive organisation and ability to turn performances into results. (ANI)

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