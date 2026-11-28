Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to redraw the boundaries of constituencies to benefit the ruling party rather than serving the national interest after the Centre announced the convening of a special session of Parliament. Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA questioned both the timing of the special session and the rationale behind expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha from roughly 550 seats to 850.

"First of all, the winter session has not yet been convened. Suddenly, this session has been called to pass a Delimitation Act. The current number of seats, approximately 550, is set to be increased to 850. The first question is: even with the current 550 members, does every Member of Parliament actually get enough time to voice their concerns or raise issues concerning their constituency? As it stands, the voices of many MPs are not even heard," he said.

He further argued that expanding the House would place an unnecessary burden on taxpayers and suggested that public funds would be better utilised by increasing the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund instead.

"Secondly, the bill will ultimately be funded from taxpayers' money. Instead, the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund could be increased. The BJP's real motive is to redraw constituency boundaries to tilt the odds in its own favour. You may do whatever you wish, but a party that has looted the Ram Mandir will not be accepted by anyone in this country," he said.

Speaking on NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad's announcement noting that the party will stand in support of the Delimitation Bill, Thackeray said that the "self-respecting" parties will stand against those supporting the Delimitation Bill.

"This country needs the truth; it needs self-respecting parties; parties that will stand up against the dictatorship of the BJP, rather than those that bow down before it. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is opposed to the Delimitation Bill because it is against the interests of the nation," he said.

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant echoed similar concerns, criticising the government for bypassing the regular parliamentary calendar to call a four-day special sitting beginning November 30.

"The government, which did not complete the monsoon session earlier and is not ready to continue with the winter session, has called for a special four-day session. This is in the interest of the ruling party, not the country. The CEC is a puppet of the government. Look at what they have done in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam," he said.

Earlier on Friday, NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar. Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement. A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. (ANI)