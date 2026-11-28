London shoppers are 'treated' by the Bad Choir

The Bad Choir draws a crowd

The Bad Choir drawing attention

The Christmas fundraising campaign took to the streets of London, inviting shoppers to donate to Crisis to put a stop to the terrible sound of their singers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new Christmas fundraising campaign, The Bad Choir, took to the streets of London today, Saturday 28th November, inviting shoppers to donate to Crisis to put a stop to the terrible sound of their singers.

The campaign saw a DigiVan travel around key Christmas shopping areas of London, broadcasting recordings of the choir at full festive volume. They were seen (and very much heard) at Marble Arch, Selfridges, Bond Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus.

Members of the public can donate £5 by texting QUIET to 70099, or by tapping to donate at a physical donation point at the vehicle when it is stationary.

The choir has been formed from members of the public who were invited to submit videos of themselves singing Christmas songs badly.

The creative agency, Department of Creativity, launched the charity Christmas campaign in partnership with Crisis, the national charity for people experiencing homelessness. Every penny donated will go to their Crisis at Christmas appeal.

Tamsin Baxter, director of fundraising at Crisis, said:“We love this idea and we'd like to thank The Bad Choir for their very worst efforts. They might not hit a single right note, but every donation will.

“Each £5 helps give someone a safe, silent night this Christmas, and the safety, support and belief to build a life beyond homelessness.”

Department of Creativity co-founder William Upfield, said:“It's a wonderful opportunity for us to do some good by subjecting shoppers to something very bad! Watching the auditions was an experience in itself, I'm not sure I've fully recovered from some of those tone-deaf submissions. I'm sure people will be very generous to support such a good cause and put an end to the caterwauling.”

Since 1967, the Crisis at Christmas charity appeal has supported those experiencing homelessness at Christmas. Every year, Crisis mobilise a unique volunteering effort to provide warmth, companionship, and vital services to people facing homelessness at one of the toughest times of the year.

Their support over this period is not a temporary fix and the first day someone spends with them this Christmas is not the last. Their Christmas services work alongside the specialist support Crisis provide all year, which includes helping people facing homelessness to find their own stable home, to access education and training.

Luke Harrison

LH Communciations

+44 7792 051739

The Bad Choir in full flow

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The Bad Choir launches Christmas fundraising campaign for Crisis News Provided By LH Communciations November 28, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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