Riemann Computing/Starkcom Global Branding

LonScript Performance Summary

LonScript GUI

My Name is Riemann - Prelease (Thumbnail)

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riemann Computing Inc. is raising up to $1.25 million through a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder, with investments starting at $100. The company says it is building a lower-cost path for AI model training and computing.

Riemann Computing argues that storing, moving and processing data is one of the biggest recurring costs in AI. Its answer is to shrink data files, so they are cheaper to move and process. Its proprietary compression targets a 90%+ cost reduction, and the company plans to apply it across AI, healthcare IT, telecom and cloud workloads. It also builds decentralized infrastructure, and through its OpenPeer AI initiative it aims to open AI development to more people than just the largest tech companies.

The company has already built several projects. LonScript, a programming language for scientific and technical computing, is claimed to run 1,434+ times faster than Python for certain tests, a claim backed by a 362-page benchmarking report. Lonbook, an announced IDE for data scientists, is built on LonScript and on top of Jupyter Notebooks. Riemann has also published the "My Name is Riemann - Prerelease," a 13.1-billion-parameter decoder-only language model. It was grown in stages from the published OpenPeerLLM weights and fine-tuned with the OpenPeer-AI-NTK-Trainer instead of LoRA, with the final stage using 2.16 billion tokens. While still in prerelease, it passed 1,000 downloads on Hugging Face and 4,000 on Kaggle. The company calls it an early demonstration, not a production-ready chatbot.

The Reg CF campaign closes on April 30, 2027. On November 25, the company also opened a separate Reg D 506(c) offering for accredited investors, and the Reg CF round stays open alongside it. Reg CF investors can review the Form C, the SAFE and the risk disclosures on the Wefunder page. Any Reg CF investment is made only through Wefunder, under its offering terms and investor limits.

Investing in early-stage companies is risky, and you could lose your entire investment. Performance figures and cost-reduction targets are company claims or goals, not guarantees. Review the Form C and risk disclosures before investing. As always, none of this is investment or financial advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Andrew Kamal

Riemann Computing Inc.

+1 248-238-8245

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Riemann Computing is Raising Capital on Wefunder to Take on the Cost of AI Model Training and Computing News Provided By Riemann Computing Inc. November 28, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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