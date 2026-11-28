Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Goals from Owiti (11'), Mousumi Murmu (90+1') and Djafari Asha (90+2') helped Gokulam Kerala FC secure a 3-1 victory over Kickstart FC Karnataka in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. Holali Ativor (42') had brought Kickstart FC Karnataka level before half-time, but two goals in stoppage time handed Gokulam Kerala FC their first win of the tournament in the southern derby.

The opening 10 minutes of the contest saw little attacking intent from either side, with both teams settling into the game, as per a press release. However, Gokulam Kerala FC broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Midfielder Remi Thokchom picked out Kenyan central defender Owiti with a brilliant delivery from the right flank, and Owiti unleashed a stunning long-range banger that struck the top of the crossbar before ricocheting into the net. Kickstart FC Karnataka goalkeeper Linthoi had little chance of keeping out the effort, given the sheer power behind the strike.

Gokulam Kerala FC carried their 1-0 lead into the closing stages of the first half, but a defensive lapse gifted Kickstart FC Karnataka an equaliser in the 42nd minute. Kickstart defender Kiran Pisda played a through ball towards her teammate Holali Ativor, and a moment of miscommunication between Gokulam Kerala FC captain Baby Ralte and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda proved costly. Unsure whether to pass the ball back to Hooda or clear it away, Ralte hesitated, allowing the Ghanaian striker Holali Ativor to steal possession from behind and calmly slot the ball into the back of the net to bring Kickstart FC Karnataka level.

Gokulam Kerala FC's Burundian striker Djafari Asha tested Kickstart FC Karnataka captain and goalkeeper Linthoi with a free-kick from just outside the penalty area in the 50th minute. Linthoi managed to keep out the effort, although she fumbled while making the save. Kickstart FC Karnataka came close to taking the lead in the 55th minute on the counter-attack, as Holali Ativor delivered a superb low cross from the right flank to substitute Abhista Basnett. Basnett unleashed a powerful ground shot, but Gokulam Kerala FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda produced a brilliant full-stretch diving save to her right, before denying Basnett again with an outstanding reflex save from the rebound to preserve the 1-1 scoreline.

Gokulam Kerala FC took control of the contest in the first minute of injury time (90+1'). Substitute midfielder Mousumi Murmu, who had come on for Chikupila in the 61st minute, produced a stunning out-of-nowhere long-range strike from the right flank to put her side ahead and leave Kickstart FC Karnataka stunned. Just a minute later, in the 90+2nd minute, Djafari Asha made it 3-1. Despite struggling with an injury and limping on one leg, the Burundian striker showed great composure to capitalise on a defensive lapse from Kickstart FC Karnataka, finishing the move and sealing the victory for Gokulam Kerala FC.

With this comprehensive 3-1 victory, Gokulam Kerala FC registered their first win of the tournament, moving up to fifth place in the standings with four points and displacing Juba Sangha FC to sixth. Meanwhile, Kickstart FC Karnataka continued their search for a maiden victory, suffering their third consecutive defeat after another disappointing outing. The IWL 2026/27 action continues on November 30, Monday with Juba Sangha FC taking on Sethu FC at the Kalyani Stadium from 7 pm onwards. (ANI)