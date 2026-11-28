MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Choosing between a substantial salary increase and a shorter workweek involves evaluating both financial goals and the personal value of additional free time. PerfectWave/Shutterstock

Your employer presents you with two extraordinary options. You can receive an additional $100,000 in annual salary while continuing your current schedule, or you can keep your existing salary and permanently eliminate one working day every week. Which offer would you accept?

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For many people, the six-figure raise sounds like the obvious choice. However, your existing income, personal responsibilities, health, retirement goals, and relationship with work could significantly influence which option provides greater value.

What an Extra $100,000 Could Actually Do for Your Finances

An additional $100,000 in annual compensation could transform a household's financial position. It might eliminate credit card debt, accelerate mortgage payments, fund emergency savings, or provide opportunities to invest for retirement. However, receiving a $100,000 raise doesn't mean your take-home income increases by the entire amount. Federal income taxes, payroll taxes, and applicable state taxes will influence how much additional money reaches your bank account. Calculate the expected net increase before making financial plans around the advertised salary.

Budgeting PickSee Where Your Money Goes Every MonthQuicken pulls your accounts, bills, and spending into one place, so you can spot leaks and plan before payday instead of after Quicken's Plans Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy through this link. An Extra Day Off Could Give You 52 Days Back Every Year

Working four days instead of five would eliminate approximately 52 scheduled workdays annually, before accounting for holidays and existing leave policies. Assuming eight-hour workdays, that represents as many as 416 fewer scheduled working hours. You could spend that time with family, pursue hobbies, manage personal responsibilities, or simply enjoy more rest. Unlike additional money, those hours cannot be accumulated indefinitely for use later in life. Their value depends largely on what you would otherwise be sacrificing to maintain your current schedule.

What Is That Extra Day Actually Worth?

Dividing the proposed $100,000 raise by 52 additional days off produces an approximate gross value of $1,923 per day. If the raise provided $65,000 in additional annual take-home pay under hypothetical tax assumptions, the amount would be $1,250 per day. That figure gives you another way to evaluate the opportunity cost associated with choosing more time. Would a free Friday each week be worth giving up that amount of additional disposable income? The answer may look very different depending on your current financial circumstances.

Research Suggests a Shorter Workweek Can Improve Well-Being

A 2025 study published in Nature Human Behaviour examined reduced work schedules without salary reductions across participating organizations in six countries. Researchers found improvements in employee well-being, including lower burnout and greater job satisfaction during the six-month trial. Participants also reported benefits involving physical and mental health. The study didn't establish that a shorter workweek is better than a $100,000 raise, because that wasn't the comparison being tested. Nevertheless, it provides evidence that additional time away from work can offer benefits extending beyond simple convenience.

Your Current Salary Could Change Everything

Someone earning $45,000 annually may approach this decision differently from someone already earning $250,000. For the first employee, a $100,000 raise could more than triple annual gross income and fundamentally change their opportunities. The second employee might already have sufficient resources to meet financial obligations and save aggressively. Additional income could still be valuable, but the personal benefit may be less transformative. Evaluating the offer requires considering what the money would accomplish rather than focusing exclusively on its size.

A Free Day Could Reduce Some of Your Existing Expenses

An additional day away from work might eliminate certain commuting expenses, paid childcare hours, convenience purchases, or outsourced household tasks. Suppose you save $60 weekly through reduced transportation and other work-related spending. Over 52 weeks, those hypothetical savings would total $3,120. Additional time might also allow you to prepare more meals at home or complete maintenance tasks you previously paid someone to perform. These savings probably wouldn't approach the value of a six-figure raise, but they should still be included in the comparison.

Could the Raise Help You Retire Years Earlier?

Taking the money doesn't necessarily mean committing to a demanding schedule for the remainder of your career. Investing an additional $50,000 annually for 10 years at a hypothetical 6% annual return could produce approximately $659,000, assuming year-end contributions. Actual returns, taxes, investment expenses, and market conditions could significantly alter that outcome. Nevertheless, directing additional earnings toward financial independence could eventually create much more time away from work. The raise might therefore represent a way to purchase future freedom rather than simply increase current consumption.

A Four-Day Schedule Isn't Always a Shorter Workweek

Before accepting the additional day off, clarify whether your employer intends to reduce working hours or compress the existing schedule. Four 10-hour days still represent a 40-hour workweek, despite creating a three-day weekend. Longer workdays may introduce childcare conflicts, fatigue, and scheduling difficulties. A genuine reduction from 40 to 32 hours without losing salary presents a substantially different arrangement. Confirm expectations concerning availability, overtime, workload, meetings, and responding to messages on your scheduled day off.

Different Stages of Life Create Different Priorities

A parent raising young children may place considerable value on having another day available for family responsibilities. Someone caring for an aging relative might benefit from additional time for appointments and essential errands. Other employees may prefer higher earnings while they have the energy and opportunity to advance their careers. There isn't a universally correct financial trade-off because people's responsibilities and long-term goals differ. Consider which resource is genuinely scarce in your life right now: money or time.

Would More Money Actually Change How You Live?

A $100,000 raise could create extraordinary opportunities, especially when directed toward meaningful financial goals. An additional day off could provide something equally important to people who already have financial stability but feel overwhelmed by their schedules. Before deciding, evaluate your debt, savings, retirement timeline, family commitments, and expected quality of life under each option. The most valuable benefit may be the one that addresses a problem your existing compensation cannot solve.

If your employer offered you a permanent $100,000 annual raise or a paid day off every single week, which would you choose?