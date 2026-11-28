MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy attack. Work is continuing at the scene to clear up the aftermath of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Russia is continuing its targeted food terror campaign by attacking grain elevators, grain warehouses, oil mills, dairies, meat processing plants and poultry farms with the aim of destabilising Ukraine's food security and disrupting agricultural exports. In particular, in November, Russian drones targeted an 'Oleina' plant in Dnipro, a 'Korolivskyi Smak' production facility in the Kirovohrad region, and farmers' warehouses in the Odesa region, where nearly 1,500 tonnes of wheat were stored.

Zelensky warns Russia is preparing new large-scale attack

Every year, on the fourth Saturday in November, Ukraine observes the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor. On this day, the memory of millions of Ukrainians who were exterminated by the communist totalitarian regime during the Holodomor genocide of 1932–1933 and the mass man-made famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947 is honoured.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration