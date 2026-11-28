MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Directorate of the National Poli e, according to Ukrinform.

According to law enforcement officials, a 47-year-old woman was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an enemy strike.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, three adults aged between 32 and 74 and a five-year-old boy were injured. The child and one other victim were hospitalised, whilst the rest received medical attention at the scene.

As a result of the enemy attack in the capital, residential and non-residential buildings, a nursery and cars were damaged.

strike hits grain storage facility in Odesa regio

Investigation teams and bomb disposal experts are working at the scenes. Police officers are documenting the aftermath of the enemy strike and gathering evidence of this war crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, stated that four people had been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Photo: National Police