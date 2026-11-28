Lay Zhang is named International Film & TV Arts Ambassador of the Year at the Golden Angel Awards ceremony of the 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival.

Guest performer Eric HZ (Zhao Hechen) debuts his original song“Encounter” at the Golden Angel Awards ceremony of the 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival.

Eric HZ (Zhao Hechen) performs“Encounter” at the Golden Angel Awards ceremony with backing vocals by Dallas Contemporary Music Academy students Thomas Wu, Mia Zhang, Derek Li, Isabella Ruoxi Hu, Bella Grace Xie and Sharon Zheng.

Lay Zhang, Panda Hsiung and Eric HZ (Zhao Hechen) attend the 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival's Golden Angel Awards ceremony as special guests.

22nd Chinese American Film Festival | Chinese American TV Festival Golden Angel Awards Ceremony

Film and music come together in Beverly Hills, opening a new chapter in cultural exchange between China and the United States.

- Eric HZ ( Zhao Hechen)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival held their joint opening ceremony and Golden Angel Awards ceremony on November 10, 2026, at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Lay Zhang, Panda Hsiung, Eric HZ (Zhao Hechen) and Marina Yang Yang joined members of the Chinese and American film and television communities for an exchange that drew on both music and the screen to deepen cultural understanding.Organized by EDI Media Inc., this year's festivals shared the theme“A Bridge of Screens, A World of Dreams.” According to Xinhua News Agency, more than 500 film and television works were entered for consideration, and hundreds of representatives from the Chinese and American screen industries attended the opening and awards ceremony.In his opening remarks, James Su, chairman of both festivals and of EDI Media Inc., said that for 22 years the festivals had brought Eastern and Western cultures closer through film and television. He expressed the hope that this work would foster mutual understanding and greater harmony in society. Film producer Andre Morgan, co-chair of the film festival, said the festivals had given American audiences the opportunity to discover outstanding Chinese productions. Over the same period, he said, he had seen Chinese cinema grow in technical quality, artistic achievement and range of genres.Lay Zhang was named the year's ambassador for international exchange in the film and television arts. Actress Song Jia, also known as Da Song Jia, and Bob Underwood presented the honor. Zhang, who was studying in Los Angeles at the time, spoke about why he had chosen to continue his studies and broaden his skills as an artist. He also spoke of his wish to tell Chinese stories to international audiences and to approach his creative work with respect for different cultures.Singer-songwriter Eric HZ returned as a guest performer at the awards ceremony, where he gave the first public live performance of his original song“Encounter.” He had previously been invited to the same stage in 2025 to perform his original song“Child.” At this year's event, Eric HZ and the creative team behind“Encounter” received the Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Award.“Encounter” explores love, the experience of searching and the sense of finally finding where one belongs. The lead vocal and the voices singing in harmony answer one another, giving musical expression to what it means to be understood, to have someone by one's side and to feel connected. In both“Child” and“Encounter,” Eric HZ draws on his own life to explore love, growth and belonging. Taken together, the two performances show how he has continued to share his own songwriting through the festivals.Eric HZ, who studied at Berklee College of Music, has been active in musical and cultural exchange between China and the United States in recent years. In 2026, he hosted and appeared as a guest performer at Tan Jing's concert at Lincoln Center in New York. He also took part in the Recording Academy's“A Conversation with Leaders in Asian Music.” As co-founder and chair of both the Chinese American Federation of Arts and Culture and the Chinese American Music Festival, he develops cultural exchange programs and helps young musicians develop their talents.“To be truly international is to bring your own culture with you into the world,” Eric HZ said. He hopes that by drawing on his own cultural background and life experience, he can write songs in which listeners from different backgrounds recognize feelings they share. A conviction he continues to express through his music is that“to love and to be loved is what gives our lives meaning.”Panda Hsiung and singer-songwriter Marina Yang Yang were invited to perform at the opening ceremony. Known for songs including“Huo Chai Tian Tang” (火柴天堂) and“Ai Qing Duo Nao He” (爱情多恼河), Hsiung has collaborated with Yang for many years. The two took the stage together, bringing their longstanding musical collaboration to a gathering of the Chinese and American film and television communities.Among the film honorees, Peng Yuchang received the Best Supporting Actor award, and Chinese American actress Peggy Lu received the Outstanding Contribution Award of the Year. Liu Ye was named Best Actor of the Year for Crossing, and Jiang Shuying was named Best Actress of the Year for A Table for Two. At the television festival, Yu Hewei received Best Actor of the Year for Silent Honor, and Yang Zi received Best Actress of the Year for Born to Be Alive.This year's festival program also included a film and television industry summit, a market and film screenings, giving filmmakers, television professionals and organizations from both countries opportunities to share their creative experiences and explore ways to work together.

Chris Jin

Chinese-American Federation of Arts and Culture

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Eric HZ Debuts“Encounter” at the 2026 Golden Angel Awards | Official Live Performance

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Lay Zhang, Panda Hsiung, Eric HZ and Yang Yang Appear at the 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and TV Festival News Provided By Chinese-American Federation of Arts and Culture November 28, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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