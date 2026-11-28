Opposition Should Support Holding Constitutional Referendum In Armenia Pashinyan
According to him, the parliamentary opposition is currently the last obstacle on the path to peace and should support holding a constitutional referendum.
The head of government expressed hope that the parliamentary opposition would vote in favor of holding the referendum.
Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of Armenia becoming an institutional state.
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