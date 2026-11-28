Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the graduating cadets of the 151st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) as a "robust shield" for the nation, emphasising that secure borders are the essential bedrock for India's ambition to become a developed power by 2047. Addressing the cadets of the 151st Course and their parents ahead of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Passing Out Parade, Singh underscored the critical link between national security and economic and social progress.

He addressed the graduating cadets of the 151st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and their families on the eve of the Passing Out Parade at Khadakwasla, Maharashtra on November 28, 2026. Congratulating the cadets on successfully completing their rigorous training, he described them as the nation's 'security shield', which will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. He asserted that the perseverance and determination displayed by the cadets reflected the strength of India's future military leadership. "The phase that India is currently going through is truly historic. We are moving forward with the resolve to transform India into a developed and powerful nation by the year 2047. Only when a nation's borders are secure can trade, education, development, and all other aspects of progress flourish," he said.

The Union Defence Minister further praised the grit and commitment of the passing-out batch, which comprises 364 cadets, including 14 women cadets and 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries. He contrasted their perseverance with training attrition rates he has observed in other parts of the world. "I frequently travel to many countries and engage in discussions with their Defence Ministers and other government officials. I have observed that in several developed nations, a certain percentage of cadets choose to leave either after being selected or during the course of their training. In some instances, this figure reaches as high as 10 per cent, and I am aware that in certain cases, the proportion is even greater, though I shall not name the country in question. Given this, the young men and women standing before us today, who have completed their entire training and now stand with smiles on their faces, truly serve as a robust shield for our nation," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence in a post on X, noted that Singh has described the NDA cadres as the nation's security shield, which will play an integral role in India's journey towards "Viksit Bharat 2047." "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh interacted with the graduating cadets of the 151st Course of @NDA_Khadakwasla (NDA) and their families on the eve of the Passing Out Parade at Khadakwasla, Maharashtra on November 28, 2026. Congratulating the cadets on successfully completing their rigorous training, he described them as the nation's 'security shield', which will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Ministry of Defence stated. (ANI)