Johannesburg [South Africa], November 29 (ANI): With 50 days to go until SA20 Season 5 gets underway in South Africa's Gqeberha on 17 January 2027, the League's stars have revealed how they are approaching the summer, and every franchise has a different story to tell. Nowhere is that anticipation greater than in Gqeberha, where the season will begin in front of the Orange Army. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, under the astute leadership of coach Adrian Birrell and captain Tristan Stubbs, have created a dynasty by delivering three titles to St George's Park, as per a press release.

"The way it's all worked out for everyone, it's just been an awesome team, and to have as much success as we have so early has just been great," said Stubbs. "We have now won it a couple of times, and we know everyone wants to beat us. So, we go in with that mindset, and ultimately, it's going to be pretty similar to all the other years. We're going to play hard, but enjoy it."

Standing in the champions' way on opening day are the Capitals. Sourav Ganguly's team have finished runners-up on two occasions in four seasons, and captain Keshav Maharaj is confident the Centurion-based side can go one step further in Season 5.

"I think something special is brewing within the Pretoria franchise," said Maharaj. "The Pretoria family is a wonderful family, and the Pretoria fans are second to none. Everyone wants to win the trophy, but it's the process behind everything that we're focusing on more. "The biggest lesson from Season 4 that we can take into Season 5 is the character we showed throughout the competition. There are areas in which we can get a lot better, maybe a bit of clarity at times, and I'll take that as a captain on my shoulders."

For the Paarl Royals, it is about quietly going about their business. Spinner Bjorn Fortuin says the squad heads into the season without the noise that surrounds some of their rivals, but with plenty of belief.

"Silent optimism, if I had to describe it in a couple of words," said Fortuin. "Leading up to every season, we're not really one of the talked-about teams. We don't have the star names, we don't have the guys that go for megabucks in auctions, but every year we do find a way to make it to the Playoffs. Hopefully this year can be the year where we go one step further and make it to the Final."

The Royals may be content to stay under the radar, but there is plenty of attention on the star-studded MI Cape Town batting line-up, where SA20's leading all-time run-scorer Ryan Rickelton is preparing for a fresh opening partnership with England international Will Jacks. Rickelton is keen to build on the understanding the pair have already developed in leagues across the world.

“We've got a good relationship. (Will) Jacksy's got the talent and the ambition, the eagerness to obviously get out there and stamp his authority on the tournament,” Rickelton said.“We've opened in an IPL before, and we've played quite nicely in the past as well. So, if we can lean on each other, I think we can put a few good scores up front for the two of us. I think he'll really enjoy it in Cape Town in December and January, like we all do.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings allrounder will be spurred on by sibling rivalry to bring the trophy to the Bullring for the first time.

“I want to win the tournament. I get a mouthful every year when Marco (Jansen, Sunrisers Eastern Cape star) comes to me and says, okay, another trophy in the cabinet.“So, I think that's one thing that I want to change, and for JSK to be like that team for me and especially with the rebuild that's been happening now, I think it's a good time to do that next year. So yeah, short and simple, I want to win.”

For Durban's Super Giants, Season 5 is a chance to put a disappointing Season 4 behind them. Young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka believes the side is closer than the results suggested.

"We didn't play as well as we would have liked to in Season 4, and we didn't get the results we would have liked," said Maphaka. "But I think it's only one step away, and I think this season is going to be a really good one for us."

SA20 Season 5 will kick off on Sunday, 17 January 2027 in Gqeberha, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape hosting the light blues of Pretoria Capitals. (ANI)