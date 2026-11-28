Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah until January 10, 2027, and Riyadh until January 31, 2027, citing the prevailing security situation and ongoing threat assessments in the region. In a travel update posted on X on Saturday, the airline said the decision followed a review of the security situation in the country, including the region's recent security record.

#TravelUpdate: November 28, 2026 | 15:00 IST Following a careful review of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including ongoing threat assessments and the recent security record in the region, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: • Jeddah: Until and including January 10, 2027 • Riyadh: Until and including January 31, 2027 With the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remaining our foremost priority, we have taken a considered decision so that travellers have clarity well in advance and can plan, reschedule or seek a refund with confidence. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 28, 2026

"Following a careful review of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including ongoing threat assessments and the recent security record in the region, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations. Jeddah: Until and including January 10, 2027; Riyadh: Until and including January 31, 2027," the airline said, listing Jeddah and Riyadh with their respective suspension dates. Akasa Air said the move was intended to prioritise passenger and crew safety while giving travellers sufficient notice to make alternative arrangements.

"With the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remaining our foremost priority, we have taken a considered decision so that travellers have clarity well in advance and can plan, reschedule or seek a refund with confidence," it said. Passengers affected by the cancellations can choose a full refund, to be credited to the source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their journey at no additional cost. Those who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly for assistance. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline added.

The announcement comes as other Indian carriers continue to adjust their Saudi operations amid regional security concerns. IndiGo on Friday resumed select flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah, while extending cancellations on its Riyadh and Dammam routes until December 7.

In its advisory on a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026 (inclusive)." The airline said affected passengers were being informed through their registered contact details and advised them to check flight status online before travelling to the airport. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also shared the advisory on Friday, stating, "Indigo airlines announces resumption of select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026."

The flight disruptions coincide with security incidents in southern Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards the country. Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said a missile targeting Al-Shuqayq in Jazan province was destroyed, with debris causing no civilian injuries. In a post on X, the coalition said, "The Coalition: Intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Al-Shuqayq. Debris from the interception fell without causing any civilian casualties. Attempts to target civilians and civilian objects will be met with a response."

The coalition separately reported intercepting two ballistic missiles launched towards southern Saudi Arabia, saying, "Coalition: Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the southern region." Saudi Civil Defence also issued alerts over potential danger in Jizan city, which were later lifted. Its initial warning stated, "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Jizan City to alert of a potential danger." After the alert was lifted, Civil Defence said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Jizan City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998)." The continued security developments have prompted airlines to review services and provide passengers with updated information on cancellations and alternative travel arrangements. (ANI)