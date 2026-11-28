Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): The final day of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa marked the culmination of nine days of cinematic discovery, cultural encounters and creative exchanges. The closing ceremony brought together cinema and culture in a celebration featuring red-carpet appearances, cultural performances and the much-awaited awards ceremony, recognising outstanding cinematic achievements and emerging talent.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reflected on the success of the festival, highlighting Goa's 22-year association with IFFI and its evolution into an important global meeting point for the film industry, as per a press release. He noted that participation from around 90 countries had made the nine-day festival a celebration of global cinema. Underscoring the importance of accessibility and inclusivity, he encouraged young audiences to explore films from different linguistic and cultural traditions, broadening their engagement with cinema from around the world. Reaffirming Goa's ambition to emerge as a film production and creative industry hub, he said,“Our aspirations go beyond hosting a film festival. We want to create an ecosystem where films are developed, produced and taken to audiences across India and the world.” He also called for greater recognition of Konkani cinema and highlighted initiatives to strengthen filmmaking education, skill development and creative entrepreneurship in the state. Summing up Goa's vision, he said,“Make in Goa, Make for the World.” The Chief Minister congratulated the award winners and the film fraternity and expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Prime Minister for their support in strengthening India's creative economy.

Festival director and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker reflected on the festival's nine-day journey of stories, emotions and cultural connections. Capturing the spirit of 'Stories Without Borders', he said,“Cinema has the remarkable ability to make us feel connected. We laugh together, we cry together, and suddenly, there are no borders.” Highlighting this edition's programming, he spoke about the 15 films in the International Competition, 35 films in Cinema of the World, the return of feature animation, a new segment on films about cinema and the introduction of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award. He also brought to attention the centenary tribute to Andrei Tarkovsky, the celebration of Spain and Russia as partnering countries of the festival, the showcase of the 22 BRICS nations as well as the 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar. Emphasising cinema's ability to inspire reflection and give voice to the unheard, he observed,“Sometimes, it must raise questions, hold a mirror to society, and remind us of our shared humanity.”

Meanwhile, the French-Portuguese co-production 'Aquí', directed by Tiago Guedes, won the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film in the Main International Competition at the 57th IFFI. The film emerged as the winner among 15 competing titles. German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff won the Silver Peacock for Best Director for his film Visitation Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty received the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1'. The jury praised his visceral intensity and emotional depth, observing:“He laughs, he cries, he takes us into the journey of a spectrum of emotions. His entire body resonates with the film. He puts himself fully into the story. A breathtaking performance by Rishab Shetty that transcends acting and becomes an experience.” Maya O'Rourke received the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her lead performance in The Meltdown The Argentine film The River Train, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale, received the Silver peacock for Special Jury Award for its artistic achievement and distinctive cinematic expression. Bérenger Thouin won the Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director for The Golden Age Another important winner of the night was Vishal Chaturvedi, who received the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award under the Indian Panorama section for his film 'Hanuman Ansh'. The jury praised the filmmaker's ability to weave together culture, faith and music through straightforward storytelling. The citation observed:“Budgets don't matter, content does. We felicitate Vishal Chaturvedi for encapsulating this basic foundation of cinema in his debut film Hanuman Ansh.”

The Hindi docudrama series 'Made in India: A Titan Story', directed by Robbie Grewal, created by Prabhleen Sandhu and produced by Almighty Motion Picture, won the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 57th IFFI. The series is streaming on Amazon MX Player. The International Jury gave a Special Mention to 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1', recognising its technical achievement, powerful music and distinctive storytelling. The Turkish feature film Rahma, directed by Faysal Soysal, received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2026. National Award-winning Goan filmmaker, writer and actor Aditya Suhas Jambhale was honoured at the 57th IFFI for his contribution to Indian cinema. Tracing his journey from Goan theatre to the national film industry, the recognition celebrated his creative vision and achievements as well as the growing presence of Goan talent in Indian cinema.

Also, three cultural performances added colour and rhythm to the closing ceremony, reflecting the festival's theme of 'Stories Without Borders'. From the silver screen to the business of cinema, the 57th IFFI celebrated filmmaking in all its dimensions, honouring cinematic legacies while championing emerging talent. The festival opened with 'Fatherland', featured 'I Matter' as its mid-festival film and concluded with 'We Are All Strangers'. It showcased over 150 international films from 86 countries, alongside 76 films across 18 languages in the Indian Panorama. Spain, the Country of Honour, and Russia, the Partner Country, added to the festival's international focus, while the BRICS showcase expanded its cultural canvas. (ANI)