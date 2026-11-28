DefenseAI, a UAE-based company specialising in Artificial Intelligence software for the defence sector, has officially launched operations after assembling a team of more than 100 engineers, developing a proprietary AI-native defence operations management software suite and deploying its first systems.

The company said its design and development of next-generation c5i battle management systems in the UAE marks a significant milestone for the country's defence technology sector and demonstrates the development of domestic sovereign capabilities in military AI.

The company said its software will help relevant authorities process data from sensors and national platforms across different levels quickly and efficiently, reducing the time required to make decisions and take necessary action.

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Hisham Fadel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of defenseAI, said the company's launch in the UAE reflects the national vision and future aspirations of the country's leadership.

"Our software is engineered here, by teams who combine defence expertise with AI engineering of the highest standard, and that matters to the forces who will rely on it. Commanders need one picture, faster decisions and decisive advantage. We deliver all three, and we keep judgement and authority firmly with the people accountable for the outcome," he added.

Fadel said three years of preparatory work enabled the company to adopt a structured and disciplined approach to development, assemble its team, develop its proprietary software suite and deploy systems that are already operational in the field.

DefenseAI is now engaging with defence organisations to discuss operational requirements, integration environments and programme objectives.

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