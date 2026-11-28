UK Pensions Department Says It Was Targeted In Cyber-Attack
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The British government department that administers pensions and welfare payments said on Saturday that a cyber-attack prompted it to take services offline.
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said in a statement: "Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyber-attack on DWP's systems."ALSO READ
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