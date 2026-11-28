Saudi Arabia Intercepts Ballistic Missile In Southern Region
Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Saturday, November 28, 2026, that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group towards the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesman for the coalition forces, stated that the air defense was able to intercept and destroy the ballistic missile.Read Also
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Earlier today, Al-Maliki announced the interception and destruction of a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group towards the Riyadh region.
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