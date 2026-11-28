MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Namibia plans to invite private companies to develop a proposed $2.9 billion railway linking the region's coal and copper mines to its main port, as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a regional logistics hub.

The 1,850-kilometer (1,150 miles) Trans-Kalahari Railway will connect Mmamabula in Botswana to Namibia's Port of Walvis Bay, adding about 1,025 kilometers of new track to the existing networks operated by Botswana Railways and TransNamib Holdings Ltd.

The project is nearing a request-for-proposals stage, with interested firms expected to develop the infrastructure at their own cost and without government contributions, Namibia's Works and Transport Minister Veikko Nekundi told lawmakers late Thursday in Windhoek, the capital. The final feasibility study was completed in July, he said.

Namibia's strategy to bring in private partners is broadly similar to plans underway in other African countries such as Zambia and neighboring South Africa, where Transnet SOC Ltd. recently signed access agreements with 11 train-operating companies across five strategic rail corridors.

The 800-kilometer Trans-Zambezi Railway linking Grootfontein to the Zambian border is another Namibian project in an early stage. A feasibility study for the proposed corridor, which aims to connect the port to mineral-producing areas in the region, is 20% complete, Nekundi said.

The arid southwest African nation is also upgrading existing railway infrastructure that's co-financed by the government and the African Development Bank.