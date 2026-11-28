MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Exports, powered by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), has announced the outcomes of the Qatari trade mission to the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of over 40 Qatari companies.

The mission served as a strategic platform to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the Bahraini market, supporting the expansion of Qatari products and services across GCC markets.

The business-to-business (B2B) meetings between participating Qatari companies and Bahraini importers, distributors, and wholesalers yielded promising initial results. Over 350 B2B meetings were held, with the value of potential business deals reaching QAR 172 million. These outcomes reflect the Bahraini market's interest in Qatari products and services and their competitiveness across industrial and consumer sectors, according to a QDB press release.

The Qatari delegation represented a diverse range of industries, including building materials, construction, paints and construction chemicals, consumer goods, plastics and packaging, paper products, industrial lubricants, food and beverages, and electrical cables. This broad representation enabled Bahraini companies to explore a wide range of high-quality, competitive Qatari products.

The mission comes amid steady growth in economic relations between Qatar and Bahrain. In 2025, total bilateral trade reached approximately QAR 2.54 billion, compared to about QAR 10.3 million in 2021. During the same period, Qatari private sector exports to the Kingdom of Bahrain recorded cumulative growth of approximately 286%. This sustained growth highlights the potential for deeper economic cooperation in the years ahead.

Qatar Exports continues its efforts to empower Qatari companies to expand into regional markets. The mission marks another milestone in a series of trade missions aimed at facilitating access to priority markets and supporting local exporters through networking and partnership-building opportunities. The results achieved in Bahrain reaffirm Qatar Exports' vital role in diversifying Qatar's export ba