MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) discussed avenues for strengthening economic and investment cooperation with a Belgian delegation, as part of its efforts to enhance economic and investment relations between the Qatari private sector and its counterparts in different countries around the world.

The discussions focused on advancing trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Belgium, exploring opportunities for forging partnerships between Qatari and Belgian companies in several sectors of mutual interest, first and foremost, energy, advanced industries, technology, logistics services, healthcare, tourism and sports economy, as well as cooperation opportunities in innovation, sustainability and knowledge transfer.

This came during a meeting QBA members held with HE Minister-President of Wallonia of the Kingdom of Belgium, Adrien Dolimont, President of The Royal Belgian Football Association Pascale Van Damme, and their accompanying delegation, with HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar Eugene Crijns in attendance.

The endeavors aim to unlock new prospects for cooperation with the Belgian business community and capitalize on the economic and investment potential of both countries.

HE Dolimont said visiting QBA was important to meet representatives of major economic groups in Qatar, emphasizing that direct engagement with business communities is a core foundation for shoring up the Qatar-Belgium relationship and exploring new opportunities for investment and bilateral cooperation.

HE the Minister-President emphasized that he looks forward to strengthening the presence of Belgian firms in the Qatari market and drawing more Qatari investments to both Belgium and Wallonia, as the latter abounds with high-end economic, industrial and technological components and offers promising opportunities for international investors in a number of critical sectors.

He outlined Wallonia's potential in terms of pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology, engineering, aviation, space, logistics services and clean energy, underlining the importance of exploring areas of integration between Belgian expertise and the Qatari private sector's investment capabilities.

HE the Minister-President invited QBA members to visit the Kingdom of Belgium, have a closer look at the available investment opportunities and directly engage with Belgian economic enterprises and firms, in pursuit of helping crystallize joint projects and establishing long-term economic partnerships.

It is quite important to build on the outcomes of the Doha meeting and continue the Wallonia-QBA engagement to move from the familiarization phase and exploration of opportunities into developing initiatives and joint investment projects to the advantage of the economic interests of both sides, HE Dolimont highlighted.

For his part, HE Member of the QBA's board of directors Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khalid Al-Thani underscored the importance of bolstering Qatar-Belgium economic relations, emphasizing that the special relations between both nations offer a robust foundation to elevate the level of cooperation between business communities.

The Qatar-Belgium relationship is marked by a history of productive cooperation, especially in the areas of energy, commerce and investment. Nevertheless, there is mammoth potential that hasn't been wholly leveraged yet, particularly amid the economic transformation the State of Qatar is going through to boost the private sector's role, diversify sources of growth, and strengthen knowledge- and technology-based industries, HE Sheikh Nawaf pointed out.

Sheikh Nawaf further underlined that QBA aspires to promote economic relations with Belgium to be upgraded from merely traditional commercial exchanges to the level of strategic partnerships and joint investment, offering room for Qatari companies to capitalize on Belgian industrial and technological know-how, and reciprocally allowing Belgian companies to benefit from the top-flight investment climate in the State of Qatar and its strategic location as a gateway to the Gulf and Middle East markets.

Board member of QBA Saud Al Mana stressed the importance of encouraging Belgian companies to establish productive and industrial projects in the State of Qatar in partnership with the domestic private sector, suggesting that the domestication of technological and industrial knowledge represents one of the key paths to promoting Qatari economic competitiveness and elevating domestic added value.

QBA is quite interested in collaborating with Belgian firms, especially the small and medium-sized ones that possess professional technological know-how, Al Mana explained, noting that those Belgian companies could identify partners from the Qatari business community capable of supporting the expansion of those firms in the region, whether through direct investment, creating joint projects or developing regional hubs for their services and products.

Embracing mammoth economic blocs in the State of Qatar, Al Mana said, QBA is committed to having direct focal points among investors from both sides and following up on the promising investment opportunities, as well as turning economic meetings into concrete projects and partnerships that achieve shared interests.