MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QNB ruled out the likelihood of the Bank of England (BoE) embarking on a full monetary tightening cycle at this stage or following the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy approach, noting that inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom stem from an external, supply-driven energy price shock.

In its weekly report, QNB said that labour market slack limits the second-round effects of higher energy prices, while financial conditions are already significantly restrictive, weakening the case for a full monetary tightening cycle.

In this context, QNB warned that a prolonged escalation between the United States and Iran could lead to higher energy costs feeding more broadly into prices and wages. The report noted that inflation has remained the primary determinant of the UK's monetary policy trajectory in recent years. Post-pandemic supply disruptions, coupled with the energy shock resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, drove consumer price inflation to a peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022, its highest level in four decades.

It pointed out that the Bank of England raised interest rates 14 consecutive times between December 2021 and August 2023 in response to these inflationary pressures, bringing rates from 0.1 percent to 5.25 percent. The report then noted that the Bank of England began gradually easing its monetary policy in August 2024, after monetary tightening succeeded in bringing inflation back to its 2 percent target by mid-year, with the central bank continuing to reduce its policy rate to 3.75 percent by December 2025.

The report highlighted that at the beginning of 2026, with inflation expected to approach its target, markets were pricing in two additional interest rate cuts. However, the escalation between the United States and Iran prompted an abrupt shift in these expectations, as a renewed energy price shock pushed inflation back up to 3.6 percent in October, while the Bank of England now expects inflation to reach around 5 percent by mid-2027.

QNB noted that the Bank of England faces the same energy shock as the US Federal Reserve. However, differences in economic conditions make the case for monetary tightening in the UK considerably weaker than in the United States, reducing the likelihood of the Bank of England embarking on a full interest rate hiking cycle, despite the rate increase it announced in November.

The report outlined three key factors supporting this view: the energy-driven nature of UK inflation, labour market slack, and already restrictive financial conditions.

Regarding the first factor, the report explained that inflationary pressures in the UK are largely energy- and supply-driven, factors that monetary policy is not fully equipped to address.

It noted that headline inflation reached 3.6 percent in October 2026, exceeding the Bank of England's 2 percent target by 1.6 percentage points. The transport sector alone accounted for around 1.1 percentage points of this overshoot, driven by a 33 percent year-on-year increase in motor fuel prices.

QNB noted that underlying price pressures have increased only marginally, with core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, standing at 2.8 percent, while services inflation reached 3.7 percent. Second-round effects have so far remained limited, as reflected in the decline in food price inflation to 0.9 percent.

The report noted that these indicators reflect a supply-side shock linked to global energy markets rather than excess domestic demand. Raising interest rates would not lower oil and gas prices but would primarily weigh on economic activity, doing little to contain the immediate impact on prices.

The report added that as long as the effects of the shock remain confined to energy prices and do not spill over into other price categories, such as food, manufactured goods and services, the Bank of England can look through its effects, as central banks typically do when dealing with temporary supply disruptions.

Regarding the second factor, the report pointed out that labour market slack reduces the likelihood of higher energy costs translating into persistent inflation.

It noted that wages represent the main transmission channel for second-round effects, as workers seek to compensate for the erosion of their purchasing power, while businesses pass higher labour costs on to consumers.

The report indicated that this transmission channel remains weak in the United Kingdom, citing labour market indicators. The unemployment rate reached 5.2 percent at the beginning of the year, its highest level since early 2021, before declining to 4.6 percent, which remains above its 2022 low of 3.6 percent, while wage growth remains subdued.

The report also said that regular private sector wage growth stood at 3.1 percent in the third quarter, compared to 3.3 percent at the beginning of 2026. This stands in stark contrast to 2022, when labour market pressures amplified the effects of the energy shock, as well as to current conditions in the United States, where the Federal Reserve justified raising interest rates by citing resilient economic growth and a strong labour market.

The third factor relates to the significant tightening of financial conditions that has already taken place, effectively doing some of the Bank of England's work for it. By keeping interest rates at 3.75 percent instead of implementing the two cuts expected before tensions escalated, and subsequently raising rates to 4 percent, the central bank has effectively tightened its monetary policy.

QNB noted that markets have amplified this effect, with the yield on 10-year UK government bonds reaching a 19-year high of around 5.5 percent in October and remaining above 5.2 percent. These elevated yields feed through to mortgage and corporate borrowing costs, helping to curb demand.

In this context, the report cited Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey as saying that market expectations incorporate a risk premium reflecting investors' concerns over energy prices and do not represent a predetermined path for monetary policy.

QNB concluded its analysis by warning that embarking on a full interest rate hiking cycle under these conditions could lead to excessive monetary tightening.