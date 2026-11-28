MENAFN - GetNews)New Image by HilaryNew Image by Hilary, a permanent makeup clinic in Carmel open since 1981, now uses all new and updated equipment and materials for every appointment. It holds 4.9 stars across 81 Google reviews.

CARMEL, Calif. - Nov. 28, 2026 - New Image by Hilary, a permanent makeup clinic in Carmel, now works with all new and updated equipment and materials. The clinic opened in 1981 and holds a 4.9-star rating across 81 Google reviews. Every permanent makeup appointment it books from now on will use the new setup.

The update covers the entire setup rather than a single tool. Each piece of equipment and each material used for permanent makeup is new or updated. The change applies to local clients and to those who travel in from across the clinic's 75- to 100-mile service area.

Key takeaways:



The clinic now uses all new and updated equipment and materials for its permanent makeup services.

Permanent makeup has been its business since it opened in 1981.

Clients rate the clinic 4.9 stars across 81 Google reviews. It serves clients within a 75- to 100-mile radius and keeps Saturday hours.

What changes for clients

The clinic has replaced or updated all of the equipment and materials it works with. Clients who book permanent makeup will be treated with that new setup. The service itself stays the same. Permanent makeup has been the clinic's specialty since 1981.

The client base is also unchanged. The clinic still takes clients from the local area and from up to 100 miles away.

Open on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, that is tomorrow. The clinic keeps Saturday hours, so clients can stop in to see the new equipment or book an appointment.

How to book an appointment

Clients can call 831-484-5400 or visit newimagebyhilary to book with the clinic. Clients traveling from elsewhere in the 75- to 100-mile service area use the same phone line and website.

About New Image by Hilary

The permanent makeup clinic opened in 1981 and now works with all new and updated equipment and materials. It serves clients within a 75- to 100-mile radius, is open on Saturdays and holds 4.9 stars across 81 Google reviews. Call 831-484-5400 or learn more at newimagebyhilary.

This article is for general information and is not medical advice.