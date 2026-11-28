MENAFN - GetNews) Denver-based DNVR Group LLC outlines how its real estate team reviews Colorado property acquisitions, off-market opportunities and investor transactions, and helps sellers assess their options.

DENVER, Colorado Nov. 28, 2026 — For sellers comparing a direct as-is sale with a listing, the deciding factors often include expected net proceeds, repairs and timing. Investors reviewing an off-market property have a different set of questions, including whether the price, condition and closing terms fit their strategy. DNVR Group LLC works with property owners and investors on Colorado acquisitions, dispositions and transaction coordination.

A seller inquiry begins with the property's condition and occupancy, the owner's price expectations and the proposed timeline. The company can discuss a potential as-is purchase, an investor transaction or a listing through an appropriately licensed professional under a separate agreement. A written proposal gives the owner a basis for comparing price, closing costs, contingencies and the work required before closing.

DNVR Group may purchase a property directly or assign its contractual purchase rights to another investor, when permitted. The applicable written agreements set out the proposed structure, DNVR Group's role and any assignment fee. A seller can review those terms before deciding whether to proceed.

For investment buyers, DNVR Group starts with location, property type, budget and intended strategy, such as holding a rental or renovating for resale. Those criteria help the team assess which off-market opportunities warrant a closer look. Buyers can then evaluate the property and terms, including access, repair assumptions, title issues and due diligence deadlines.

DNVR Group uses its Deal Pro platform to organize property review, comparable sales, offer details and contract records. That gives its team a place to track what has been verified, which items need follow-up, and what buyers, sellers or closing parties still need to provide. The work may include coordinating access, following up on title and payoff information, and tracking signatures and deadlines.

Property owners and investors comparing Colorado real estate investment companies can start with the relevant buyer or seller inquiry at . An available 15-minute overview can help clarify whether a more detailed review makes sense. The initial inquiry carries no obligation to buy, sell, list or accept an offer.

ABOUT DNVR GROUP LLC

Founded by Alton Rison in Denver in 2020, DNVR Group LLC works across Colorado real estate acquisitions, dispositions and investor transactions, and provides commercial funding consulting for business owners.

CONTACT

Alton Rison, Founder

DNVR Group LLC

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424-622-8553