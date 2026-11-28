MENAFN - GetNews)In Xi'an, Shaanxi, China, Xi'an International University (XAIU) stands out as a strong choice for international students. While many universities impart knowledge, XAIU offers a distinctive advantage: students can directly "move into" Chinese culture. This makes it possibly the university that best understands international students' cultural needs.

Video Link:

XAIU brings a traditional "shuyuan" academy onto campus. Courses in guqin, tea art, calligraphy, Chinese painting, tai chi, paper-cutting, Go and traditional dance give students rich, hands-on cultural experience. The academy is only the beginning.

The university is also home to a "Tianzi Chang'an" chime bell orchestra, with 111 chime bells cast according to Zhou Dynasty ritual music specifications for the Son of Heaven—a rarity worldwide. Its ensemble of Xi'an drum music, a national intangible cultural heritage, has given over 400 performances. The Chang'an Recitation Troupe, Qifang Guqin Ensemble and stage play White Deer Plain, staged more than 60 times nationwide, all perform in campus theaters.

XAIU's location adds unusual value: it sits in the city center. Within a few dozen minutes' drive, the Terracotta Warriors, Huaqing Pool, the City Wall and the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda become off-campus classrooms. Every year, many cultural experience activities extend learning across the ancient city students from dozens of countries study and grow together with Chinese peers, sharing the stage at the International Culture Festival. For prospective students seeking not only the Chinese language but genuine Chinese culture, XAIU is a compelling, well-rounded choice worth visiting and experiencing firsthand.

About XAIU

Xi'an International University (XAIU) is a private institution of higher education with the accreditation of China's Ministry of Education for four-year baccalaureate programs. Founded in 1992 and located in the heart of Xi'an, the most historic city in China. The University's major fields of study cover Management, Economics, Humanities, Medicine, Engineering, and Arts. It has partnered with famous universities and enterprises both at home and abroad to cultivate bachelor and master talents. Over 30 years of development, XAIU has grown into a multi-discipline comprehensive university.