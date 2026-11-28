MENAFN - GetNews)The drinkware manufacturer founded in 1989, Mugbaby, has revealed its range of color changing drinkware that changes when cold or hot for OEM/ODM customers. It includes a range of cups, mugs, tumblers, and bottles that change color when filled with a beverage. They can be custom made to the orders of brands with their own artwork, colors, and packaging.

Cold activated pieces will change color when a chilled drink is poured in. A logo or a pattern, or a new shade, can appear on a plain cup when iced coffee, soda, or beer fills the cup. Pieces that work when heated do so in reverse. A dark ceramic mug, for example, may show hidden patterns with the addition of hot coffee or tea. The design is restored to its original state when it cools back down to room temperature. The change can continue over and over.

"It's not a cup," says Mugbaby's Sales Manager Sherry Wang. "Most of our clients want a moment. You add in a cold drink, and the logo pops up. That's the little thing that a beverage brand pays for or a promotion crew pays for; our job is to make that come true the 10,000th time, not just on the sample."

Mugbaby's color changing drinkware is made from plastic, aluminum, stainless steel, glass, and ceramic. Plastic cups include PP, PS, AS, and Tritan cups, stadium cups, and straw tumblers. Sports bottles and event cups are made of aluminum. Travel tumblers and camping mugs are made of stainless steel. Glass consists of glasses, beer mugs, and double-wall coffee mugs, and ceramic consists of 11oz and 15oz coffee mugs, in addition to 3D designs.

Printing, decal application, injection molding, heat transfer, coating, and packaging are all carried out in the company's own facility. The activation temperature can be selected by the client depending on the product and the beverage it's going to hold. The minimum order quantities are 500-1,000 pieces for aluminum and stainless steel, and 1,000 pieces for glass and ceramic. The plastic orders are from 1,000 to 3,000 pieces.

If a brand requires a shape outside the catalog, Mugbaby provides 3D CAD modeling, 3D-printed prototypes, and mold tooling.

A project begins with a short brief. The client will present the concept of the product to be produced, the number of cups to be made, the market for the cups, and the materials to be used. Prior to sample creation, the client's file is examined for the design, printing method, and color change feature of the product. Any change that has to happen gets raised at this point and not after production.

The time for a sample is typically 5-7 days. After the client approves a sample, that is the reference for mass production, which may take around 2 weeks depending on the order. The agreed sample, ink ratios, Pantone codes and production information are then stored. It means that customers can place repeat orders without additional sampling, Wang said.

Problems are "likely to appear in reorders," she said. "One client returns after a year, and the color is a little off, so we have a record of the first batch and make sure it matches the next."

Mugbaby prepares testing documentation which is based on the product material and destination market. These can include FDA food contact testing in the US, LFGB and EU 1935/2004 in Europe, California Proposition 65 screening, and BPA-free verification. It is certified to ISO 9001 and has been audited under both Sedex 4-Pillar SMETA and BSCI. It has additionally been granted a Disney FAMA authorization, which is a must for manufacturing licensed character products.

Quality checks are conducted before production, at sample approval, during production, and at final inspection prior to packing.

The cold/heat activated range is designed for beverage companies, coffee brands, retail buyers, promotional businesses and IP owners. Common applications include summer drink campaigns, seasonal promotions and giveaways, event cups, restaurant promotions and retail collections. Mugbaby has provided color changing drinkware for brand projects in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

About Mugbaby

Since 1989, Mugbaby has been a factory-direct drinkware production company that offers custom color-changing cups and OEM/ODM solutions for a large number of materials and production processes. It is under the auspices of Huizhou Biansebao Technology Co., Ltd. and serves brands, retailers, and promotional buyers from all over the world.