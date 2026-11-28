MENAFN - GetNews) With up to 50% off select styles, Zeagoo pairs holiday outfit inspiration with versatile pieces to wear throughout the season.

NEW YORK - Nov. 28, 2026 - Zeagoo, a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over, is highlighting Black Friday savings of up to 50% off select styles on its official website. As shoppers plan holiday purchases ahead of Cyber Monday on November 30, the brand's seasonal selection brings together knitwear and outerwear for family gatherings, winter outings and everyday dressing.

Reflecting its holiday message,“This Year, I Deserve It,” Zeagoo encourages women to choose pieces that suit their personal style and earn a place in their wardrobe beyond the holidays.

Holiday Inspiration from Doranellys Patton

The Zeagoo x doranellyspatton collaboration offers a starting point for festive dressing. Fashion creator Doranellys Patton's holiday look pairs Zeagoo's single-breasted coat in red with its chunky turtleneck sweater in cream—a combination that lets one colorful piece take center stage.

Wear the pieces together for a holiday gathering, or style them separately throughout winter. The cream knit pairs easily with tailored trousers, while the red coat adds color to familiar neutral outfits.

Thoughtful Gifts, Everyday Favorites

For women shopping for themselves or someone close to them, familiar preferences offer a useful guide: a favorite neckline, a frequently worn color or a layer that complements an existing wardrobe.

Zeagoo's classic crewneck pullover works with jeans for relaxed weekends or tailored pants for work. The relaxed V-neck sweater offers another option, with room to add a favorite necklace or scarf.

Shoppers can visit Zeagoo's official website for current Black Friday offers and check back for Cyber Monday updates. Discounts vary by item; eligible styles, pricing and offer terms are available on the website.

About Zeagoo

Zeagoo is a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over. According to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data for April–September 2026, Zeagoo ranked No. 1 in Women's Blouses, Women's Tank Tops and Button-Down Shirts on Amazon U.S. Guided by“Be Different. Be You,” the brand emphasizes comfort, versatile styling and personal expression.