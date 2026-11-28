MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Keshani "Dr. Kay" Perera, a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of Therapy Cove, helps high-achieving professionals who appear to have it all but still wonder why life does not feel the way they imagined.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 28, 2026 - They are the executives, physicians, attorneys, and other high-achieving professionals who appear to have it all. Yet some still wonder why life does not feel the way they imagined it would.

For Dr. Keshani "Dr. Kay" Perera, a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of Therapy Cove, that question is personal. As a first-generation Sri Lankan immigrant, a woman of color, a former professional athlete, and an entrepreneur, she knows the pressure to prove yourself, and that checking every box does not always lead to a fulfilling life.

"We spend so much of our lives learning how to succeed, but very little time learning how to feel fulfilled," says Dr. Perera. "You can have an extraordinary career, financial security, and every outward marker of success, yet still struggle with relationships, identity, emotional connection, or simply knowing what makes you happy outside of your accomplishments."

When she immigrated from Sri Lanka, she arrived with two suitcases. Her first apartment had little more than a mattress on the floor. Her first car cost $400. She later earned her Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology from William Paterson University, completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship at George Mason University, trained through the NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis, and completed a fellowship with the American Psychoanalytic Association.

She founded Therapy Cove and grew it from a solo practice into a multi-state, trauma-focused group practice, seeing a pattern familiar to many high achievers: in the pursuit of a successful life, it is possible to lose yourself.

The practice specializes in complex trauma, attachment and relational wounds, intergenerational trauma, perfectionism, anxiety, burnout, and identity development, with a focus on high-achieving adults and people navigating complex cultural and relational experiences. Dr. Perera integrates psychodynamic and psychoanalytic psychotherapy with evidence-based trauma treatments, including EMDR and Internal Family Systems (IFS), and created The COVE Method (Contain, Observe, Voice, Embody). Care is available to adults across Florida, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and other participating states through virtual sessions, subject to clinician licensure and eligibility.

"I built Therapy Cove for the people who have spent their lives becoming everything they were expected to be, but haven't always had the space to discover who they truly are," says Dr. Perera. "Because a fulfilling life isn't just about what you've accomplished. It's about how you experience the life you've worked so hard to build."

About Therapy Cove

Therapy Cove is a boutique, trauma-focused mental health group practice founded by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Keshani "Dr. Kay" Perera. It provides culturally responsive care to support healing, meaningful relationships, and fulfillment beyond achievement.