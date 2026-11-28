MENAFN - GetNews) Consecutive selections for major government support programs solidify growth trajectory; water-cooled and air-cooled heat exchangers target overseas plants - From "Young Meister" agreements and job mentoring to Dongseongwon sharing and marathon completions, substantive ESG and workplace unity stand out

South Korea - Nov. 28, 2026 - DASCO Co., Ltd., a specialist in heat exchangers and cooling solutions, has accelerated its leap toward becoming a global hidden champion in 2026 by achieving meaningful milestones across technological competitiveness, global market expansion, local community coexistence, and employee unity.

Consecutive Government Program Selections Complete the "New Business – Scale-Up – Global" Growth Axis

This year, DASCO demonstrated its technological capabilities and growth potential externally through consecutive selections for major government-led initiatives, including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's Business Restructuring Support Program and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME)'s "Jump-Up Program" and "Global Small & Medium Enterprises 1000+."

In June, Ji-woo Lee, Director of KOSME's Busan Regional Headquarters, visited DASCO's headquarters for the Jump-Up Program plaque presentation ceremony, followed by a Busan Jump-Up Enterprises Council member networking meeting featuring facility tours, benchmarking, and collaborative network building. In July, DASCO was also selected for the 2nd "Innovation Premier 1000," securing customized financial support alongside R&D evaluation benefits, PR support, and consulting. Together, these milestones established a solid growth pipeline connecting [New Business Creation ➔ Enterprise Scale-Up ➔ Global Expansion].

Targeting Global Energy and Plant Markets with High-Efficiency Heat Exchangers

Business expansion built on accumulated thermal management engineering is also gaining momentum. Equipped with proprietary capabilities in both water-cooled and air-cooled heat exchangers, DASCO is leveraging high-efficiency cooling solutions to target overseas markets, including large-scale plant projects in water-scarce regions.

The company is also broadening its scope into future growth sectors such as eco-friendly energy sources—including LNG, hydrogen, and ammonia—as well as Energy Storage System (ESS) technologies, pursuing technological advancement and business diversification aligned with the global energy transition.

Authentic ESG Practice From Local Talent Cultivation to Sharing with Dongseongwon

Alongside business growth, DASCO continued initiatives supporting future generations and local communities. To nurture future field experts for the shipbuilding industry, DASCO visited Geoje Technical High School for job mentoring and signed a "Young Meister" training agreement, then welcomed students to its headquarters in October for a hands-on facility tour supporting practical career planning.

Community sharing remained steady as well. In November, DASCO visited Dongseongwon Social Welfare Corporation to share employees' warmth and support children's dreams, following an October environmental cleanup around Songjeong Park in the Noksan Industrial Complex—joined by the CEO's talent donation—to support local conservation and carbon neutrality. DASCO also reinforced family-friendly welfare by awarding scholarship certificates and grants to employees' children selected as IBK and Busan Marine Equipment Cooperative (BMEA) scholars.

"One-Team" Resilience Proven Through Marathon Finishes

Field perseverance and teamwork shone on the running course as well. Employees of DASCO and Heat Solution participated together in the 24th Busan Environment Marathon in March and the 2026 National Sasang ECO Marathon in November, encouraging one another through chilly weather and pre-race nerves to achieve 100% safe completion.

A DASCO official stated, "Building on the technological achievements and government support programs secured this year, we will further strengthen our competitiveness in eco-friendly energy and global plant markets," adding, "Guided by a healthy corporate culture that grows together with our employees and local community, we will advance as a leading global energy solution provider."

About DASCO

DASCO Co., Ltd. is a heat exchanger and cooling solutions company based in the Noksan Industrial Complex in Busan, South Korea. It designs and makes its own water-cooled and air-cooled heat exchangers, including high-efficiency cooling for large plant projects in regions where water is scarce. DASCO is also moving into cleaner energy areas such as LNG (liquefied natural gas), hydrogen, ammonia and ESS (Energy Storage System) technology. It has been selected for major Korean government programmes, including KOSME's (Korea SMEs and Startups Agency) Jump-Up Program and Innovation Premier 1000, and it aims to become a leading global energy solution provider.