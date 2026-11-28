United States - Nov. 28, 2026 - Award-winning author Brent K. Newcomb invites readers to step beyond the boundaries of the known world with the official book trailer for Of Inklings and Willowpillars, the first installment in his enchanting dark fantasy series, The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin. Already attracting thousands of views on YouTube, the trailer introduces audiences to an extraordinary literary adventure where imagination, mystery, danger, and the timeless struggle between good and evil converge.

A recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, a Penmaster Global Fiction Awards Finalist, a five-star recipient from Readers' Favorite, and an IndieReader Approved title, Of Inklings and Willowpillars brings a distinctive voice to Victorian portal fantasy, appealing to both teenage and adult readers.

Set in 1877 in Vanover, New England, the novel follows five young adventurers known as the Inklings, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they encounter the eccentric Professor Augustus Peabody. Armed with a map of impossible worlds, six mysterious key-coins, and unanswered questions surrounding his father's disappearance, the professor introduces the companions to a reality far beyond their understanding.

When a mysterious door opens, the Inklings find themselves drawn into the Colorless Kingdoms, a fantastical landscape of black sands, desert seas, pirate skiffs, ancient temples, enchanted objects, and extraordinary creatures. After one of their own is captured and taken toward the dreaded Black Citadel, the friends embark on a perilous rescue mission that tests their courage, loyalty, and determination.

Yet their greatest danger may come from something far more sinister than the unfamiliar realms surrounding them. A mysterious force of darkness has followed them through the portal, seeking to corrupt one of the young adventurers from within. As transformations unfold, secrets deepen, and dangerous bargains emerge, the legendary realm of Ber'Ebrin remains an elusive destination shrouded in wonder and mystery.

Blending classic storybook enchantment with quirky humor, historical atmosphere, mythology, folklore, and philosophical depth, Of Inklings and Willowpillars offers an immersive reading experience that explores friendship, sacrifice, courage, temptation, and moral choice. The novel lays the foundation for an ambitious fantasy series that grows increasingly mature and darker as its characters venture deeper into the mysterious Polycosmos.

The book trailer offers audiences an enticing introduction to Newcomb's imaginative literary universe, inviting fantasy enthusiasts to discover a story in which every doorway holds extraordinary possibilities and every choice carries consequences.

Watch the official book trailer on YouTube:

Readers eager to discover the wonders, mysteries, and dangers awaiting beyond the portal are encouraged to purchase Of Inklings and Willowpillars on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Embark on the first adventure in The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin and discover a fantastical universe where the extraordinary awaits those brave enough to take the first step.

About the Author

Brent K. Newcomb is an award-winning author, artist, and Midwest immigration attorney best known for his cross-generational fantasy series, The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin. His work has earned prestigious literary recognition, including the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and finalist honors in the Penmaster Global Fiction Awards.

Inspired by the literary traditions of L. Frank Baum, Lewis Carroll, C. S. Lewis, J. R. R. Tolkien, the Brothers Grimm, Roald Dahl, Douglas Adams, and Michael Moorcock, Newcomb creates richly imagined adventures that combine wonder, danger, humor, historical texture, and philosophical imagination.

As both a writer and an artist, he brings his fictional worlds to life through words and illustrations, drawing upon mythology, folklore, historical research, and meticulous world-building. His storytelling explores universal themes of friendship, family, sacrifice, courage, power, corruption, and the complicated struggle between good and evil.

Through his fiction, Newcomb seeks to inspire younger generations while rekindling the sense of wonder in adults who have never stopped searching for another door between worlds.