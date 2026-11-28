MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Director General of the Social Security Corporation (SSC) Hazem Al-Rahahleh and Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) Riyad Al-Kharabsheh met with representatives of delivery and ride-hailing smart-application companies on Saturday to discuss practical steps for implementing social security coverage and strengthening cooperation to ensure social protection for sector workers.

According to an SSC statement, Al-Rahahleh reviewed Cabinet amendments to the Social Security Coverage Bylaw, which entered into force following a Royal Decree and publication in the Official Gazette. He explained that the amendments aim to expand the social protection umbrella to new worker categories and keep pace with modern employment models and labor market shifts.

Al-Rahahleh said extending social security coverage to smart-application workers is a key social and economic milestone following the completion of regulatory and technical prerequisites, reinforcing workers' social security and safeguarding their rights amid evolving employment patterns.

He urged operating companies to finalize practical procedures to implement the bylaw and cooperate with the SSC in meeting operational requirements, noting that the targeted number of workers exceeds 100,000.

Al-Kharabsheh stated that the decision to cover app-based workers is now in effect and that there is no place for unlicensed companies in the sector. He warned that unlicensed operators will receive no regulatory shelter or cover to continue operating outside licensing frameworks and that new enforcement measures will be taken against companies that fail to complete licensing and social security compliance requirements.

SSC Assistant Director General for Insurance and Spokesperson Shaman Al-Majali briefed company representatives on the general framework, key pillars, and implementation mechanisms of the draft executive instructions, noting that the draft will be presented to the SSC Board of Directors on Monday ahead of final approval and rollout.

Officials listened to feedback, inquiries, and proposals from company representatives regarding the draft instructions, affirming the SSC's commitment to reviewing constructive suggestions to streamline implementation without compromising the bylaw's core objective of guaranteeing insurance protection for workers.

Both sides underscored the importance of partnership between the SSC and delivery and ride-hailing operators as essential partners in ensuring successful implementation and fostering a secure work environment.

Company directors and representatives expressed support for providing social protection to smart-application workers, viewing their inclusion under the SSC umbrella as an important step toward strengthening job and social security and protecting workers' rights given the nature of their work.

//Petra// AF